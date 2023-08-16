Plumptre Reveals Super Falcons Next Target After World Cup Elimination

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre says the team must secure a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Super Falcons have failed to qualify for the last three editions of the Olympics.

Expectations are high that Randy Waldrum’s side will earn a berth at Paris 2024 following their impressive showing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The nine-time African champions were unbeaten in the group stage holding Olympic champions Canada to a barren draw and defeated hosts Australia 3-2.

The Super Falcons were however eliminated in the Round of 16 by the Three Lionesses of England, losing 4-2 on penalties.

Plumptre stated that the team’s next ambition is to qualify for the Olympics.

This is now the benchmark for us,” Plumptre told the BBC.

The expectation is that we compete with these teams all the time, hopefully, we have proven that.”