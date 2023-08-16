Soriano Blasts Neymar For Joining Saudi Pro League

ormer Barcelona striker Jonathan Soriano has blasted Brazil forward Neymar Jr for making the switch to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal this current summer transfer window.

Neymar moved to Al-Hilal for a £90 million from Paris Saint-Germain and he will pocket about€150 million per annum. He was linked with a return to FC Barcelona but he opted to join the Saudi Arabian club

In an interview with DAZN as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Soriano points out the fact that with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out of Europe Neymar could have led world football alongside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

“Neymar has enough quality to lead a team looking to win the Champions League,” Soriano said

“I believe that he has thrown in the towel. There is no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi so he could have led world football along with Mbappe and Haaland. Instead he has decided to earn more money.”

Neymar netted 13 goals and provided 11 assists in the French Ligue 1 last season. Paris…