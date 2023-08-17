Amusan Cleared To Compete At World Athletics Championships

Reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, has been cleared to compete at the World Athletics Championships which start this Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26 year old had been charged with three whereabouts failures, an anti-doping rule violation for missing three out of competition tests within a 12 month period and the Nigerian had contested the charge.

News out of Budapest from Athletics Federation of Nigerian says the World 100m hurdles record holder has been cleared and will now travel to Budapest to defend the historic gold medal she won last year at the 18th edition of the Championships.

Amusan now has the chance to defend the only title she has not defended in her career after the successful defence of her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

It was gathered that the tribunal of three arbitrators…