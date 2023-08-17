Awoniyi Won’t Start Against Sheffield United – Cooper

Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper has said Taiwo Awoniyi is not fit enough to start games for the club at the moment.

Awoniyi recently returned to training after sustaining a knee injury

The Nigeria international came off the bench to score in Forest’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

Ahead of Friday’s home clash against Sheffield United, Cooper said Awoniyi and his teammates Moussa Niakhite can’t start games at the moment.

Both have had minutes in different ways and forms. Last week Taiwo came on at Arsenal, which was a slight risk because he hadn’t done much training but obviously, when the game is going on, and you’ve got an opportunity to do something like that, you take it.”

“They’re in a much better place, both unlucky to pick up injuries as they did in unfortunate ways, but we’re past that now and we’re looking at how to get them back to full fitness and…