ExclusiveL Why NFF Must Retain Waldrum As Super Falcons Coa

Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal has urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to retain Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum for the sake of continuity.

Recall that Waldrum led the team to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where the team were eliminated in the round of 16 of the tournament by England via penalty shootouts.





With the 2024 Olympic games qualifiers just around the corner and the NFF yet to decide Waldrum’s fate, Lawal in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the American tactician deserved to continue as Falcons coach.

“Waldrum should be saddled with the responsibility of managing the team for the 2024 Olypic games qualifiers.

“He did a good job with the Super Falcons at the 2023 World Cup even though we lost to England on penalties. However, the team played good football.

“For me, for continuity sake, I will urge the NFF to retain Waldrum as Falcons coach.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…