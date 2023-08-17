FirstBank Commissions Second Automated Self Service Branch

The FirstBank Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) in the University of Ibadan (U.I) is the Bank’s second fully automated self-service centre. The first DXC is at the Bank’s remodelled Adetokunbo Ademola branch, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Furnished with the latest advancements in financial technology, it is one of the many ways the Bank reinvents itself to leave no stone unturned in exposing its customers to state-of-the-art and leading digital banking experience in the continent.

It is a significant leap by the Bank to revolutionise the banking industry in the country, putting customers at an advantage in experiencing world-class innovative banking services, thereby exploring the future of banking firsthand.

