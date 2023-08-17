Guardiola Creates UEFA Super Cup Record

Pep Guardiola created a new record in the history of UEFA Super Cup after Manchester City defeated Sevilla on penalty shootout on Wednesday.

The Treble winners edged the LaLiga club 5-4 after 90 minutes ended 1-1.

It is City’s first-ever UEFA Super Cup trophy and the first English club to win it since Chelsea who won it in 2021.

For Guardiola he is now the first manager to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different clubs.

The Spanish coach won the trophy twice at Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 and won it in 2013 at Bayern Munich.

Guardiola led City to become the second English club to win the treble after city rival Manchester United achieved the feat in 1999.

After topping Arsenal to win the Premier League, City pipped United 2-1 in the FA Cup final before defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final.



