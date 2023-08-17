Madubuko Unveils Vision For Sport In Anambra

Professor Victor Madubuko, chief promoter of Beach Soccer in Anambra State, has revealed his vision for the sport in the South-Eastern State of Nigeria, saying that his dream is to make it the most preferred sport for athletes in the region, Completesports.com reports.

Madubuko spoke in Nnewi, ahead of the inauguration of Anambra State Beach Soccer Association on August 25.





The USA-based Professor hinted that Beach Football activities would officially kick off as a competitive sport in the State soon after the inauguration of Anambra State Beach Football Association billed for August 25, in Awka.

The Beach Soccer Board, Madubuko pointed out, would be saddled with the responsibility of developing Beach football in Anambra State and ensure that players got the best opportunities anywhere in the world.

According to him, “Anambra is rich with prospective talents”, adding that “the…