Maiden Pan African Scrabble Association Awards, Gala Night Holds In Lagos

The Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), has concluded arrangements to stage the first of it’s kind Awards and Gala Night at the Orchid Hotel Ikota-Lekki, Lagos on the 27th of this month after the President’s Cup.

The Awards and Gala Night as it’s name implies is to reward and celebrate Scrabble excellence across the continent and honour players, officials, sponsors, partners, associates and institutions that have distinguished themselves over the years.

The President of PANASA, Adekoyejo Adegbesan told journalists on Tuesday that the continental governing body of the game of words and mind will also use the occasion to roll out the date of the African Scrabble Championship holding next year in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

“Details of the 2025 African Youth Scrabble Championship and the 2025 President’s Cup as well as other plans for the mind game on the continent will be unwrapped during the Awards and Gala Night which is the first of it’s kind since the game was…