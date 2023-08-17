Man City Deserved Victory Over Sevilla –Gvardiol

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol says his club Manchester City deserved their victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, August 16 at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Morrocan striker Youssef En-Nesyri scored the first goal of the game in the 25th minute with a well placed header.

However Cole Palmer equalised for City in the 63rd minute.

The scores were tied 1-1 at full time and the scoreline still remained the same after extra time.

City won the ensuing penalty kicks 5-4.

Gvardiol relished the fact that he won a trophy in his first game for City.

“I’m feeling amazing. First game and first trophy,” Mancity.com quoted Gvardiol as saying

“I couldn’t imagine a better start, I think it’s the first of many. We are aware that we don’t have the opportunity to fight for this trophy every day.

“We had a chance and we took it, we know there is a reason they (Sevilla) are in the final. They have to know our qualities. We deserve it. We can celebrate.”