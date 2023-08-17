Nigerian Defender Signs New Contract At Celtic

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have announced that Ireland-born Nigerian defender Bosun Lawal has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

Celtic in a statement in Thursday said Lawal will now go on a season-long loan to English League One side, Fleetwood Town.

Lawal, who play for Ireland Under-21 arrived Celtic in 2021 after spending a number of years in the Academy of English side, Watford.

Since his arrival in Glasgow, the 20-year-old has continued his development as part of the Celtic FC B squad, playing in competitions such as the Scottish Lowland League and the Premier League International Cup. He also helped Celtic lift the Glasgow Cup at Ibrox last campaign.

After impressing as part of the B squad, he was promoted to the first-team set-up and made his senior debut for the club earlier this year in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup against Greenock Morton.

More recently, he was part of the first-team squad for the pre-season tour of Portugal and…