Peseiro, Waldrum To Know Nigeria Jobs Fates Next Month –Gusau

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has assured Nigerians that the contract issues of Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro and that of the Super Falcons gaffer Randy Waldrum will be resolved in September ahead of the next 2023 AFCON and Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying games for both national teams, Completesports.com reports.

“Nigerians should not lose sleep ahead of the Super Eagles match against Sao Tome next month as well as the Super Falcons Olympic Games qualifiers as the Federation is doing everything humanly possible to resolve the contract issues of Jose Peseiro and Randy Waldrum,” Gusau stated while addressing Nigeria’s House Committee on Sports on Tuesday.

“I have directed the Technical Committee of the NFF to do a thorough job and come up with recommendations that Nigerians would be happy about. We are on top of the situation as regards the Super Eagles coach. Nigerians will know our position before the match against Sao Tome and that…