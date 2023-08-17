Your Picks For The Top Four In The Premier League This Season

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Thanks for watching.

Spanish Goalkeeper Raya Joins Arsenal On Loan From Brentford

Tchouameni Linked To Premier League Club Liverpool

