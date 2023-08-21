‘Your Future Doesn’t Belong Here’ –Man United Part Ways With G

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is expected to leave Old Trafford by mutual agreement after a six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

Last week, United said they were in “the final stages” of making a decision on the player’s future, and now the Premier League club and the 21-year-old have released statements explaining why he will no longer play at Old Trafford.

In February, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that charges of attempted rape and assault filed against the striker in October 2022 had been dropped, as had a charge of controlling and coercive behavior.

Greenwood, who had denied all the charges against him, has not played for the team since he was arrested in January 2022 following the emergence of graphic videos and images on social media.

Manchester United’s statement on Mason Greenwood: “Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood. Our process commenced in February…