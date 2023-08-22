Betfred South Africa Guide – Register & Login

Overview of Betfred South Africa

Betfred is one of the many international online gambling platforms operating in South Africa. Since the time it entered the South African online gambling market, Betfred’s stock has continued to rise day by day. Today, the gambling platform welcomes thousands of casino players and sports punters every single day.

The history of Betfred dates back to 1967, just one year after England’s historic FIFA World Cup triumph. As the story goes, the two men behind this brand got their inspiration from England’s World Cup triumph after they had placed a speculative bet on England to win the global football prize.

Several years later, when it had become a global force to reckon with, Betfred did acquire Betting World. The acquisition of Betting World enabled Betfred to enter the South African gambling market. Since its inception, Betfred South Africa has offered nothing but the very best gambling products. These range from casino games,…