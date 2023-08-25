Falcons Move Up To 32nd In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons moved up eight places from 40th to 32nd in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola women’s world ranking.

The latest ranking was released on Friday and published on the world football governing body’s website.





The Falcons climb in the ranking can be attributed to their impressive showing at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Despite being ranked the lowest in Group B, that had Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland, the Falcons finished second to reach the round of 16.

Unfortunately, they got eliminated in the first knockout stage against England, losing 4-2 on penalties after goalless in 120 minutes.

The Falcons were then ranked 10th best team after the conclusion of the tournament.

Tournament newcomers Morocco proved to be one of the revelations where they reached the round of 16 as they jump 14 places to 58th.

Africa’s other two participants at the tournament South Africa moved up nine places to 45th and Zambia climbed to…