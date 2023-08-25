Nigeria Men, Women Relay Team Crash Out

The Nigeria men’s 4x100m quartet of Favour Ashe, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Alaba Akintola and Seye Ogunlewe missed out on making the final at the ongoing World Athletics Championship.

In Friday’s semi-final, the Nigerian team finished fifth in their heat with a time of 38.20s.





The three countries that made it to the final from Nigeria’s heat are Italy, South Africa and Great Britain.

Italy finished first with a time of 37.65s, South Africa was second after posting a time of 37.72s and third place went to Great Britain who clocked 38.01s.

It was also the same disappointing story for Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team who missed out.

The duo of Justina Eyakpobeyan and Favour Ofili could not make the right connection in the exchange zone, with Team Nigeria recording a Did Not Finish in heat 2 of women’s 4x100m.

Meanwhile, Noah Lyles of the USAis successfully defending his 200m world title to add to his 100m crown won in Budapest.

Lyles is now the first man to win the 100m…