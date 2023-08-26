Bournemouth Vs Tottenham – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham – After losing 3-1 to Liverpool in the Premier League, Bournemouth will try to improve here. In that match, Bournemouth had 35% possession and 13 shots, five on target.

The only Bournemouth scorer was Antoine Semenyo (3′). On the other hand, Liverpool had 26 shots, 10 on target. Luis Diaz (28′), Mohamed Salah (36′), and Diogo Jota (62′) scored for Liverpool.

Recent Bournemouth games have seen few chances. In their last six outings, they’ve scored 3 goals against opponents. In those matches, Bournemouth have been outscored 11 times. No two games are the same; therefore, it’s unclear if this game will follow the trend.

Bournemouth have lost their last three home league matches. Tottenham Hotspur won 2-0 against Manchester United in the…