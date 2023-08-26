Rangers Need Fresh Managerial Ideas To Become Stronger

Former Rangers and ex-Nigeria international, Amaechi Otti, says the Coal City Flying Antelopes have gone beyond going cap-in-hand to successive governments for financial survival, insisting that the seven-time Nigeria champions need a ‘fresh breath of administrative and financial self-sufficiency’ in line with the best global trend, Completesports.com reports.

Otti won the 1983 FA Cup with Rangers at the expense of Ayo Ogunlana-inspired DIC Kaduna, via penalty shootout.





The defender also won the 1984 league title with Rangers after helping Nigeria qualify and participate in her first FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in Mexico in 1983.

The famous Nike Grammar School Enugu product told Completesports.com that the Flying Antelopes should be at the pinnacle of domestic and continental football if well managed, reckoning that the Flying Antelopes have the attractive brand and quality to attract investors if their potential is well harnessed and transparently managed by their successive…