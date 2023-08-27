Boniface Thrilled To Help Bayer Leverkusen Beat Borussia Monchengladbach

Victor Boniface has expressed his delight after netting a brace in Bayern Leverkusen’s 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday night.

Boniface was the star of the show in the Rhine Derby scoring the first and third goal for Die Werkself.





The Nigerian nodded home on 18 minutes after he was set up by Alejandro Grimaldo’s header.

The 22-year-old scored his second of the game in the 53rd minute.

Despite his impressive performance in the game, Boniface has challenged himself to do more for the club.

“I’m happy about the two goals, but I can still play better. I had more chances and I think there is still room for improvement,”he said after the game.

