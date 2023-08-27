CAF Champions League: Plaudits For Medeama After Victory Against Remo Stars

Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Land and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker has congratulated Medeama SC for securing a place in the second round of the CAF Champions League.

Medeama edged out Nigerian club Remo Stars 3-2 on penalties in the preliminary round second leg tie in Ikenne on Sunday night.





The Ghanaian Premier League champions lost 1-0 on the night.

The fixture however ended 1-1 on aggregate.

Medeama SC goalkeeper Felix Kyei spilled a corner kick into his own net in the 72nd minute which turned out to be the only goal of the game.

After the game, Duker took to Twitter to congratulate Medeama SC.

“Congratulations to @MedeamaSC for winning the game today in Nigeria,” he tweeted.



