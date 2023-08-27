Chukwueze Subbed On In Milan’s 4-1 Win Vs Torino

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze featured for AC Milan who hammered Torino 4-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Chukwueze was introduced for Olivier Giroud in the 66th minute.





It is now two wins from two league games played for Milan in the new campaign.

Former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Milan on 32 minutes.

The US international started the move with a through ball for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who pulled back from the right for Giroud, but it went beyond him to find Pulisic’s tap-in from six yards.

That did not last long, as Torino equalised in 36 minutes when Ricci’s shot took an odd bounce and turned into an assist for Perr Schuurs volley from 10 yards.

With two minutes left in the first half Milan went in front again as Giroud converted from the penalty spot.

Theo Hernandez got Milan’s third goal in the 45th minute, sinking the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Giroud then got his second on 65 minutes to make it 4-1 in favour of his side.