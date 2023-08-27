Historic Women’s Club Unveiled In Nnewi

Nnewi, the industrial hub of Anambra State, South-East Nigeria, has gone down in history as the first city to float a women’s beach soccer team in the country with the birth of GP World Women’s Beach Soccer Club, Completesports.com reports.

The historic and glamorous unveiling ceremony of GP World Women’s Beach Soccer Club, Nnewi, took place at the Moonshine Hotel, Nnewi on Friday, August 25, 2023. It climaxed the formal inauguration of the Anambra Beach Soccer Association, ABSA.

The birthing of the GP World Women’s Beach Soccer Club and the formal inauguration of the Anambra State Beach Soccer Association Board signposts the state’s desire and preparedness to take Beach soccer to the zenith in the state and Country, as well as to the global stage.

“What this significant event today means is the fact that Anambra State will not only join the 2024 Nigeria Beach Soccer League but also aim…