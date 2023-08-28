CAF Confederation Cup : Rivers United To Face Etoile Filante In Second Round

Rivers United will take on Burkinabe side Etoile Filante in the second qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Etoile Filante booked a spot in the next stage of the competition after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Casa Sports Ziguinchor of Senegal on Sunday.





The game was played at the AU Stade De La Paix De Bouake, Abidjan.

Etoile Filante qualified by virtue of the away goals rule having played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Senegal.



Filante will host the first leg on Saturday, September 15.

The reverse fixture will take place in Port Harcourt two weeks later.

The winner over two legs will proceed to the group stage of the competition.

Rivers United made it to the quarter -final stage of CAF Confederation Cup last season but were knocked out by Young Africans of Tanzania.

