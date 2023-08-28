Napoli Boss Hails Osimhen’s Selflessness In Win Against Sassuolo

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen for the forward’s selflessness in the club’s 2-0 win against Sassuolo on Sunday night.

Osimhen opened scoring for the Partenopei from the spot in the first half.





The Nigeria international had the chance to score his second of the game when the Serie A champions were awarded another penalty later in the game.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Plaudits For Medeama After Victory Against Remo Stars

The forward instead handed the ball to his teammate Giacomo Raspadori.

Raspadori however fluffed the chance, but captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored the second goal few minutes later to hand the hosts maximum points in the game.

Garcia was impressed with Osimhen’s magnanimity and praised him for the kind gesture.

“That is a great sign, because it means he is thinking about the team and not just about himself. I loved that. Raspadori is an attacking player who can feature in any of the forward roles, he will score goals…