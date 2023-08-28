Newcastle Vs Liverpool – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Newcastle vs Liverpool – After losing 1-0 to Manchester City in their previous Premier League match, Newcastle United will be looking for a better outcome this time around.





Newcastle United had 40% of the game’s possession and made seven attempts at goal, but none of them was successful. Manchester City, on the other hand, made 14 total attempts, including four shots at goal, with only one of them being successful. For Manchester City, Julian Alvarez scored in the 31st minute.

Newcastle United have only rarely been able to hold out for the entire 90 minutes of recent encounters. The fact that Newcastle United has been scored against in five of their last six games while also surrendering six goals will be of concern to them. It will be intriguing to watch if or not that trend continues in this game.

