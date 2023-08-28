Nigeria’s Godwin Defeats Jighere, Wins PANASA President’s Cup

An upset was created on Sunday when Nigeria’s Godwin Victor defeated 2015 World Champion Wellington Jighere by 3 games to 2 in the final stage to win the Pan African Scrabble Association President’s Cup with the Gbenga Ojofeitimi trophy and a $5,000 prize-money.

The four-day continental championships which was adjudged to be of high standard by many observants, saw players from Cameroon, Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, USA and Nigeria compete in the President’s Cup and the Dr Winifred Awosika Foundation African Youth Scrabble Championship for U-15 and U-19 categories.

David Ojih won the U-19 category while Prestige Archibong took the U-15 title.

Godwin had qualified for the final after eliminating Adeyemi Adeosun by a 3-zat result while Jighere also recorded the same scoreline against John Aiyedun in the semi finals.

The encounter was beamed on the twitch channel and woogles online was keenly followed by enthusiasts while some around the viewing arena watched…