Osimhen Can Surpass Yekini’s Records In Super

Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin has revealed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen can surpass Rashidi Yekini’s goal scoring record in the senior national team.

Yekini, who represented the country for 14 years, scored 37 goals for the Eagles in 62 appearances to remain the country’s record goals scorer.





Since his retirement in 1998, no Eagles striker has been able to match the late Yekini’s goals record, with Segun Odegbami, a 1980 AFCON winner, in distant second with 23 goals, while former Everton striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni is third with 21 goals.

However, having Osimhen 17 goals from 25 matches, Osimhen is already closing up with Yekini’s record and could potentially break his goal scoring record.

Speaking with Completesports.com on Monday, Esin stated that the Napoli star can erase Yekini’s goal scoring record in the Super Eagles.

“If he stays fit I think he can overhaul Yekini’s record. Besides, age is on his side and with the fact that he has already…