Peseiro In Charge, Invites 24 Players To Camp For Sao Tome Clash

Indications that Jose Peseiro will be on the bench when the Super Eagles tackle their Sao Tome counterparts in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital have emerged with confirmation that the Portuguese-born coach has submitted a squad list to the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Completesports.com reports.

An official source at the Dankaro Football House secretariat of the NFF told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat on condition of anonymity that Peseiro will take charge of the Super Eagles in Uyo while he is still negotiating a new contract.





Peseiro’s contract expired in July 2023 and he is currently discussing a new contract with the NFF. The Nigeria football governing body wants him to take a pay cut to continue as coach.

“I can confirm that Peseiro is still our national coach and will be in charge of the Super Eagles against Sao Tome on September 9 in Uyo,” the source told Completesports.

“He has submitted a list of…