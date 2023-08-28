Winners Emerge In 12th Badejo Sports Annual Age Grade Tennis Tourney

At 12th Annual Age Grade Tennis Tournament organised by Badejo Sports Academy but sponsored by Nigerian philanthropist, Chief Maruf Gbolahan Odele, several future stars have emerged winners in the Under 12, 14 and 16 categories.

Badejo Sports Academy is the brainchild of the award-winning coach of Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) Tennis Club Ikeja, Mr Simeon Dele Badejo.





This year Tennis event ran from Monday 21st August, 2023; till Saturday, 26th August, 2023.

In the first game of the day, Adeiza Yakubu defeated Gabriel Igbinovia straight sets in the U-12 Boys. And Tifanny Osho defeated Alfred Olajide Bolu 6-0,6-1 in U-12 boys category.

Ndefreike Benjamin was in fantastic form as she defeated Adesewa Olaniya in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 in the Girls U-14 Category.

The Boys U-14 Category was a keenly contested affair with Heman Afaramai edging out Ozen Ayoola 5-7, 4-6.

Old foes, Faidat Adeshina and Osaherun Osayimwem clash in the final of the Girls U-16 category with the later…