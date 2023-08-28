Wolves Prepare Bid For Iheanacho

Wolverhampton Wanderers are weighing up a move for Kelechi Iheanacho, reports Completesports.com.

According to Football Insider, Wolves have identified Iheanacho, as well as three other potential striker signings, as a realistic late-window target.

The Nigeria international has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Iheanacho was a key performer for Leicester City last season despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Iheanacho registered eight goals and five assists in 35 appearances, picking up the Player of the Season prize.

The 26-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in five appearances this term.

The striker has less than 12 months to run on his contract and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January.

He cost Leicester City a reported fee of £25million in 2017.