Full List of 74 deregistered Political Parties by INEC – AD, NCP, KOWA removed

See the full list of the 74 political parties deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Notable political parties like the AD, KOWA and NCP were deregistered by INEC. Check the full list below

Advanced Allied Party (AAP) All Blending Party (ABP) Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) Alliance For Democracy (AD) All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) Alliance National Party (ANP) Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) African Peoples Alliance (APA) Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) Alternative Party of Nigeria (APN) Action Peoples Party (APP) Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD) Alliance for united Nigeria (AUN) Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP) Coalition for Change (C4C) Change Advocacy Party (CAP) Change Nigeria Party (CNP) Congress of Patriots (COP) Democratic Alternative (DA) Democratic People Congress (DPC) Democratic People Party (DPP) Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) Fresh Democratic Party (FRESH) Grassroots Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) Hope Democratic Party (HDP) Independent Democrats (ID) Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) Kowa Party (KP) Liberation Movement (LM) Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN) Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) Modern Democratic Party (MDP) Masses movement of Nigeria MMN Mega Party of Nigeria MPN Movement for The Restoration and Defense of Democracy (MRDD) National Action Council (NAC) Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP) National conscience party (NCP) Nigeria Democratic Congress Party (NDCP) Nigeria Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP) Nigeria for Democracy (NFD) New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP) National Interest Party (NIP) Nigeria Peoples Congress (NPC) New Progressive Movement (NPM) National Unity Party (NUP) Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) People for Democratic Change (PDC) People for Democratic Movement (PDM) Progressive People Alliance (PPA) Providence People Congress (PPC) People Party of Nigeria (PPN) People Progressive Party (PPP) Peoples Trust (PT) Reform and Advancement Party (RAP) Re-build Nigeria party (RBNP) Restoration Party of Nigeria (RP) Save Nigeria Congress (SNC) Sustainable National Party (SNP) Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) United People Congress (UPC) United Democratic Party (UDP) Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) United Progressive Party (UPP) We The People Nigeria (WTPN) Young Democratic Party (YDP) Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES) Youth Party (YP)