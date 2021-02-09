BREAKING! FG Activate Survival Fund Guaranteed off-taker Registration Portal

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment, have opened the registration portal for the MSME’s Survival Fund and Guaranteed off-taker Stimulus Scheme.

The MSME Survival Fund Guaranteed off-taker Stimulus Scheme aimed at protecting and sustaining the incomes of vulnerable Micro and Small Enterprises by guaranteeing the offtake of their products.

The requirement for SME’s to benefit from the Guaranteed off-taker Scheme are;

Applicant must be a Nigerian national

Applicant must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with at least a business name

Applicant must be ready to produce under NAFDAC, SON specifications

Applicant must have a verifiable BVN and Bank account number

Applicant must have at least 2 staff members

In addition, applicants must also be producers of products listed below

CATEGORY A SANITIZATION & CLEANING LOT 1 PRODUCT 1 Face Mask 2 Liquid soap 3 Disinfectant 4 Hand Sanitizer CATEGORY A PROCESSED FOOD LOT 2 GRAINS 1 Beans 2 Garri 3 Acha 4 Alkama – Wheat 5 Brabusco 6 Rice (Parboiled) 7 Rice (Raw) – Paddy LOT 3 FLOUR 1 Yam Flour 2 Plantain Flour 3 Soya Bean Flour 4 Garin Danwake 5 Cassava Flour LOT 4 OIL 1 Palm oil 2 Groundnut Oil 3 Coconut Oil 4 Honey 5 Soyabean Oil LOT 5 SPICES 1 Dry Locust Beans 2 Curry Powder 3 Tumeric Powder 4 Ginger Powder 5 Garlic Powder

A total of 100,000 Micro und Small Enterprises are expected to benefit from the scheme, with the following state by state distribution; Lagos 3880, Kano 3280, Abia 3.080, the remaining 33 States and FCT will each have 26540 beneficiaries.

Registration for the Guaranteed On-take Stimulus Scheme is free, visit www.survivalfund.gov.ng to get started