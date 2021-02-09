BREAKING! FG Activate Survival Fund Guaranteed off-taker Registration Portal

Survival fund

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment, have opened the registration portal for the MSME’s Survival Fund and Guaranteed off-taker Stimulus Scheme.

The MSME Survival Fund Guaranteed off-taker Stimulus Scheme aimed at protecting and sustaining the incomes of vulnerable Micro and Small Enterprises by guaranteeing the offtake of their products.

The requirement for SME’s to benefit from the Guaranteed off-taker Scheme are;

  • Applicant must be a Nigerian national
  • Applicant must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with at least a business name
  • Applicant must be ready to produce under NAFDAC, SON specifications
  • Applicant must have a verifiable BVN and Bank account number
  • Applicant must have at least 2 staff members

In addition, applicants must also be producers of products listed below

CATEGORY ASANITIZATION & CLEANING
LOT 1PRODUCT
1Face Mask
2Liquid soap
3Disinfectant
4Hand Sanitizer
CATEGORY APROCESSED FOOD
LOT 2GRAINS
1Beans
2Garri
3Acha
4Alkama – Wheat
5Brabusco
6Rice (Parboiled)
7Rice (Raw) – Paddy
LOT 3FLOUR
1Yam Flour
2Plantain Flour
3Soya Bean Flour
4Garin Danwake
5Cassava Flour
LOT 4OIL
1Palm oil
2Groundnut Oil
3Coconut Oil
4Honey
5Soyabean Oil
LOT 5SPICES
1Dry Locust Beans
2Curry Powder
3Tumeric Powder
4Ginger Powder
5Garlic Powder

A total of 100,000 Micro und Small Enterprises are expected to benefit from the scheme, with the following state by state distribution; Lagos 3880, Kano 3280, Abia 3.080, the remaining 33 States and FCT will each have 26540 beneficiaries.

Registration for the Guaranteed On-take Stimulus Scheme is free, visit www.survivalfund.gov.ng to get started

