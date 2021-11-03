One of the wives of chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs. Taiwo Obasanjo has lamented the wickedness of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to her family despite doing a lot to ensure he win the 2019 Presidential election.

In an interview with AsabeAfrika TV, the former President wife claim she spent millions of Naira towards the successful re-election of President Buhari, not only that, she also claims to have embarked on several fasting and prayer session towards the cause. She emphatically stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the one in power, that despite ordering that her son should be fixed up, nothing was done.

All she experienced was wickedness from his government. Watch her lamentation in the video below;