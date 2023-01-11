Fashoĺa, Adesina To Speak At EBHS 110th Founders’ Day Memorial Lecture

The Minister of Works and Housing, Barr. Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina are scheduled to speak at the Eko Boys High School (EBHS) 110th Founders’ Day Memorial Lecture at the school campus, Labinjo Street, Mushin, Lagos on Friday 13th January 2023.

A statement from the Eko Boys High School Old Boys Association (EKOBA) signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Temitope Oluwabiyi disclosed that the Memorial Lecture is one in the series of activities lined up to mark the 110th anniversary of the school founded by the Late Revd. William Benjamin Euba on 13th January 1913 as the first non-denominational, private secondary school in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the Minister who is also an alumnus of EBHS will speak on “RELIGIOUS TOLERANCE: PANACEA TO PEACEFUL CO-EXISTENCE IN NIGERIA – REV. EUBA/FAMILY EXAMPLE” while Mr. Femi Adesina speaks on “ROLE OF THE MEDIA IN PRODUCTIVE NATIONALISM”. Ekorian Dr. Kola Ibirogba is also expected to speak.

Other activities lined up for the 2023 edition of the annual celebration include a Career Talk for the Students on Thursday, January 12th and a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church Cathedral, Palm Avenue, Mushin on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The programmes are to be graced by Old boys of the school in Nigeria and many from the diaspora, officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Education at the State and District levels, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff of the school, members of the Parents, Teachers’ Association and the current students of EBHS.

The EBHS 110th Founders Day activities would be concluded with recognition and awards to some deserving Old Boys on Saturday, January 14th 2023 at the Chevron Recreation Centre Gbagada according to the statement.

e-sign

Ekorian Temitope Oluwabiyi

EKOBA National Publicity Secretary