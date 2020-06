Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta Men of Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old-man, Wasiu Bankole, for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 70-year-old woman (name withheld) while asleep. The suspect was arrested 24 hours after he committed the offence at Abule Lemode, Ijoko in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state. The Police







Source: Punch Newspaper