Sodiq Oyeleke Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has demanded the punishment of those responsible for alleged lopsided appointments in the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). He made the demand on Thursday during an interview on PlusTv Africa. The renowned writer, who reacted to an open letter written by Umar Dangiwa, retired colonel

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper