Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government has so far spent N409,915,331,675.45 on the payment of severance and death benefits of ex-employees of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, the Bureau of Public Enterprises announced on Monday. BPE disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by the bureaus Head of Public Communications, Amina Tukur,

Source: Punch Newspaper