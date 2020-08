Maiharaji Altine, Gusau Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, says politicians are responsible for the insecurity challenges bedeviling the country. The governor stated this on Tuesday when he spoke at the Special Army Super Camp 4 in Faskari town. Matawalle said, We, the politicians, are to be blamed for the intractable security challenges bedeviling our communities.

Source: Punch Newspaper