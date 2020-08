Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, said Nigeria was making progress in its efforts to ensure the reversal of the United States suspension of the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigerian passport holders. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement qouted the President as

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper