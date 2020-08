Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The World Health Organisation has commended Nigeria for being able to set up 61 laboratories that can test for COVID-19 in the last six months. The WHO, however, added that there was a need to decentralise testing considering Nigerias huge population. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said at a

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper