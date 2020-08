Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Sunday congratulated a former Minister for Commerce and Industry, Senator Jubril Martins Kuye, on his 80th birthday. Buhari commended what he called Kuyes consistency in calling for the strengthening of democratic values and promoting good governance. His congratulatory message was contained in a statement

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper