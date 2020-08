Olaleye Aluko The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, who died on Wednesday, was one of those who fought against the military rule in Nigeria and chose not to be indifferent during the late General Sani Abacha s regime. The APC leader

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper