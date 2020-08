Bola Bamigbola, Osogbo A yet-to-be-identified man has been confirmed dead by the police, while another one was fatally injured in an accident that occurred at the celebration of Osun festival at Ido Osun town, Osun State. The PUNCH learnt that the death happened when some youths bearing dangerous weapons stormed Ido Osun from Osogbo on







Source: Punch Newspaper