[BREAKING] Bayelsa: Tribunal nullifies Diris election, orders fresh poll





Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Bayelsa Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri. The Justice Mohammed Sirajo-led three-man panel ruled that the election was unlawful due to the exclusion of Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party and its candidate, King George, from the November 16, 2019 governorship election. The







Source: Punch Newspaper