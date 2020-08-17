COVID-19: Philippine minister tests positive for second time

By
Headliners
-
2



A Philippine government minister has tested positive for coronavirus five months after an initial diagnosis, authorities said Monday, as experts investigate whether he had been re-infected. Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano, who is helping to spearhead the countrys virus response, said he returned a positive test on Saturday after experiencing flu-like symptoms last week. He was



Source: Punch Newspaper

