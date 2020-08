Dayo Ojerinde The Head of Department, Burns and Plastic Reconstructive Surgery, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, Dr Folake Abikoye, has warned Nigerians against the habit of applying eggs, toothpaste and pap to burn injuries before taking the patient to the hospital. Abikoye, in an interview with our correspondent, said people should rather cool the burn

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper