Daniels Igoni, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Douye Diri, will appeal Mondays ruling of the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, which nullified his election. Diri said he has, consequently, instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers. He spoke shortly after the tribunal ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission wrongly excluded

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper