Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has sued the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; the Federal Government, and the National Broadcasting Commission for arbitrarily amending the Broadcast Code and hiking the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5m. In the originating motion filed before a Federal High Court in Lagos,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper