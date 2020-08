Oladimeji Ramon The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arrested Internet personality, Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, who is facing money laundering charges before the Federal High Court. It was gathered that Mompha was re-arrested last Friday when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper